Karnataka Elections 2023: BRS Leader Urges Electors To Reject 'Hatred', Vote For 'Development'

NationKarnataka Elections 2023: BRS Leader Urges Electors To Reject 'Hatred', Vote For 'Development'
Hyderabad, May 10 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter and BRS MLC K Kavitha on Wednesday, without mentioning any party, asked Karnataka voters to cast the ballot for development and prosperity.
"Dear Karnataka, Reject Hatred! Vote for development, prosperity & well-being of the society and the people," she said in a tweet.
Voting for the high-stakes Assembly elections in Karnataka began at 7:00 a.m. today.
Though the BRS toyed with the idea of contesting the Karnataka polls, it decided not to go ahead as its friendly party, JD(S), is in the fray and there is a lack of sufficient time for preparation ahead of the election, as BRS sources earlier indicated.
Former Karnataka chief minister and JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy earlier attended the event related to the name change of TRS to BRS last year.
