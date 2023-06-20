Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2023 Likely To Be Announced Today; Here's The Direct Link
Students who have appeared for the supplementary exam will be able to check and download their results from the official website.
The Department of Pre-University Education will be announcing the Karnataka 2nd PUC supplementary result 2023 on Tuesday, according to a Times of India report.
Students who have appeared for the supplementary examination will be able to check and download their results from the official website - karresults.nic.in.
The Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Exam 2023 was held from May 22 to June 02.
How To Check Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2023?
Step 1: Visit the official website at karresults.nic.in
Step 2: Find the link for Karnataka PUC supplementary result 2023 on the homepage.
Step 3: Once the page opens, enter your registration number and other details.
Step 4: Karnataka 2nd PUC 2023 Supplementary Result will be displayed on the screen.
Candidates are advised to keep their registration number and other login details handy to avoid any inconvenience while accessing their results.
The Karnataka PUC 2nd exams 2023 were conducted from March 9 to 29, 2023.
According to TOI, out of the total 7,02,067 candidates who appeared for the exam, 5,24,209 candidates successfully cleared the examination, resulting in a pass percentage of 74.67%.