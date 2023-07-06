BQPrimeNationJodhpur-Sabarmati Vande Bharat Express Booking Begins: Check Ticket Price, Timetable, Route & Stops
Jodhpur-Sabarmati Vande Bharat Express Booking Begins: Check Ticket Price, Timetable, Route & Stops

On July 7, PM Narendra Modi will flag off the Vande Bharat Express train connecting Jodhpur in Rajasthan to Sabarmati in Gujarat.

06 Jul 2023, 11:27 AM IST
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Patna Ranchi Vande Bharat Express. Pic/Twitter</p></div>
Patna Ranchi Vande Bharat Express. Pic/Twitter

On July 5, The Ministry of Railways confirmed about the launch of two new Vande Bharat Express trains.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the following two new Vande Bharat trains on July 7 via video-conferencing.

  • Jodhpur-Ahmedabad (Sabarmati) Vande Bharat Express

  • Gorakhpur-Lucknow Vande Bharat Express

The Jodhpur-Sabarmati Vande Bharat Express which will cover a distance of 400 km, is expected to reduce the travel time between the two cities to around 6 hours and 10 minutes.

Jodhpur-Sabarmati Vande Bharat Express Latest Update

The booking for the Jodhpur-Sabarmati Vande Bharat Express has now begun and you can go to the IRCTC app or website to book your tickets.

The trial run of this Vande Bharat train was conducted on July 4 2023, with a composition of 8 coaches. This train will run 6 days a week except on Tuesdays.

The division general manager of Jodhpur shared a glimpse of the trial run.

Let's find out some important details about Jodhpur-Sabarmati Vande Bharat Express.

Jodhpur-Sabarmati Vande Bharat Express Train Number

  • Train Number 12461: Jodhpur To Sabarmati

  • Train Number 12462: Sabarmati To Jodhpur

Jodhpur-Sabarmati Vande Bharat Express Stoppages

Train Number 12461 starting from Jodhpur will halt at the following stations

  • Pali Marwar

  • Falna

  • Abu Road

  • Palanpur

  • Mahesana

Train Number 12462 starting from Sabarmati will halt at the following stations

  • Mahesana

  • Palanpur

  • Abu Road

  • Falna

  • Pali Marwar

Jodhpur-Sabarmati Vande Bharat Express Timings

As per the IRCTC schedule, the Vande Bharat Express starting from Jodhpur will depart at 05:55 and reach Sabarmati station at 12:05. During the return journey, the Vande Bharat Express starting from Sabarmati will depart at 16:45 and reach Jodhpur at 22:25.

Jodhpur-Sabarmati Vande Bharat Express Timetable

Train Number 12461

Train Number 12462

Jodhpur-Sabarmati Vande Bharat Express Ticket Price

The fare for an AC chair from Jodhpur To Sabarmati will be Rs 1115 (inclusive of Rs 142 catering charges), while an Executive chair car ticket will cost Rs 2130. (inclusive of Rs 175 catering charges)

The fare for an AC chair from Sabarmati to Jodhpur will be announced shortly

How To Book Vande Bharat Train Ticket

Passengers eager to travel by the Vande Bharat Express can book train ticket via the IRCTC web portal/app or by visiting the ticket booking counters at railway stations.

To book the tickets online via the IRCTC Rail Connect app, here are the steps that need to be followed:

  • Step 1) Go to IRCTC e-ticketing website at irctc.co.in or use the IRCTC ticket booking app and login to your existing account

  • Step 2) Select 'Train' option

  • Step 3) Click on 'Book Ticket'

  • Step 4) Enter the 'From' and 'To' station names where Vande Bharat trains are operational

  • Step 5) Select the departure date

  • Step 6) Click on 'Search Trains'

  • Step 7) Select the train with the name 'Vande Bharat Express'

  • Step 8) Select your chair car preference - Chair Car or Executive Chair Car

  • Step 9) Fill in the passenger details and review them

  • Step 10) Make the payment and get ready for your travel!

