Jodhpur-Sabarmati Vande Bharat Express Booking Begins: Check Ticket Price, Timetable, Route & Stops

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the following two new Vande Bharat trains on July 7 via video-conferencing.

Jodhpur-Ahmedabad (Sabarmati) Vande Bharat Express

Gorakhpur-Lucknow Vande Bharat Express

The Jodhpur-Sabarmati Vande Bharat Express which will cover a distance of 400 km, is expected to reduce the travel time between the two cities to around 6 hours and 10 minutes.