Jodhpur-Sabarmati Vande Bharat Express Booking Begins: Check Ticket Price, Timetable, Route & Stops
On July 7, PM Narendra Modi will flag off the Vande Bharat Express train connecting Jodhpur in Rajasthan to Sabarmati in Gujarat.
On July 5, The Ministry of Railways confirmed about the launch of two new Vande Bharat Express trains.
Just 2 days to go for an exquisite, magical voyage with #VandeBharatExpress on the Jodhpur-Ahmedabad (Sabarmati) Route.#VandeBharatExpress pic.twitter.com/EUlIVHkBNj— Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) July 5, 2023
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the following two new Vande Bharat trains on July 7 via video-conferencing.
Jodhpur-Ahmedabad (Sabarmati) Vande Bharat Express
Gorakhpur-Lucknow Vande Bharat Express
The Jodhpur-Sabarmati Vande Bharat Express which will cover a distance of 400 km, is expected to reduce the travel time between the two cities to around 6 hours and 10 minutes.
Jodhpur-Sabarmati Vande Bharat Express Latest Update
The booking for the Jodhpur-Sabarmati Vande Bharat Express has now begun and you can go to the IRCTC app or website to book your tickets.
The trial run of this Vande Bharat train was conducted on July 4 2023, with a composition of 8 coaches. This train will run 6 days a week except on Tuesdays.
The division general manager of Jodhpur shared a glimpse of the trial run.
à¤ªà¤¹à¤²à¥ à¤à¤²à¤— DRM JODHPUR (@DRMJodhpurNWR) July 4, 2023
à¤°à¤¾à¤à¤¸à¥à¤¥à¤¾à¤¨ à¤à¥ à¤¦à¥à¤¸à¤°à¥ #à¤µà¤à¤¦à¥_à¤à¤¾à¤°à¤¤_à¤à¤à¥à¤¸à¤ªà¥à¤°à¥à¤¸@RailMinIndia @AshwiniVaishnaw @DarshanaJardosh @raosahebdanve@NWRailways pic.twitter.com/81ukjD4Edt
Let's find out some important details about Jodhpur-Sabarmati Vande Bharat Express.
Jodhpur-Sabarmati Vande Bharat Express Train Number
Train Number 12461: Jodhpur To Sabarmati
Train Number 12462: Sabarmati To Jodhpur
Jodhpur-Sabarmati Vande Bharat Express Stoppages
Train Number 12461 starting from Jodhpur will halt at the following stations
Pali Marwar
Falna
Abu Road
Palanpur
Mahesana
Train Number 12462 starting from Sabarmati will halt at the following stations
Mahesana
Palanpur
Abu Road
Falna
Pali Marwar
Jodhpur-Sabarmati Vande Bharat Express Timings
As per the IRCTC schedule, the Vande Bharat Express starting from Jodhpur will depart at 05:55 and reach Sabarmati station at 12:05. During the return journey, the Vande Bharat Express starting from Sabarmati will depart at 16:45 and reach Jodhpur at 22:25.
Jodhpur-Sabarmati Vande Bharat Express Timetable
Train Number 12461
Train Number 12462
Jodhpur-Sabarmati Vande Bharat Express Ticket Price
The fare for an AC chair from Jodhpur To Sabarmati will be Rs 1115 (inclusive of Rs 142 catering charges), while an Executive chair car ticket will cost Rs 2130. (inclusive of Rs 175 catering charges)
The fare for an AC chair from Sabarmati to Jodhpur will be announced shortly
How To Book Vande Bharat Train Ticket
Passengers eager to travel by the Vande Bharat Express can book train ticket via the IRCTC web portal/app or by visiting the ticket booking counters at railway stations.
To book the tickets online via the IRCTC Rail Connect app, here are the steps that need to be followed:
Step 1) Go to IRCTC e-ticketing website at irctc.co.in or use the IRCTC ticket booking app and login to your existing account
Step 2) Select 'Train' option
Step 3) Click on 'Book Ticket'
Step 4) Enter the 'From' and 'To' station names where Vande Bharat trains are operational
Step 5) Select the departure date
Step 6) Click on 'Search Trains'
Step 7) Select the train with the name 'Vande Bharat Express'
Step 8) Select your chair car preference - Chair Car or Executive Chair Car
Step 9) Fill in the passenger details and review them
Step 10) Make the payment and get ready for your travel!