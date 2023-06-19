JKBOSE 10th Result 2023 Declared: How To Check Results On jkbose.nic.in & Digilocker
The JK Board 10th Result 2023 is now available on the official website and also via SMS
JK Board 10th Result 2023: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education declared the JKBOSE Class 10 Result 2023 on the official website jkbose.nic.in on June 19.
While downloading the JK Board 10th Result 2023, candidates are advised to cross-check all the details given on the JKBOSE Class 10 Result 2023 page on the website.
As soon as the results were announced, students thronged the Jammu Kashmir Board website for checking their results and due to a higher number of requests, the JKBOSE website had crashed.
At the time of updating this story, the https://jkbose.nic.in/results/ page and https://jkbose.nic.in/results/jkboseresultx.aspx are now accessible.
The official Twitter handle of JKBOSE retweeted a post by Chairman Prof.(Dr.) Parikshat Singh Manhas, Jammu Kashmir Board of School Education, University of Jammu, where he congratulated all the successful candidates of Class 10th Annual Regular Examination 2023 from the UTs of J&K and Ladakh.
Congratulation to all the successful candidates of Class 10th Annual Regular Examination 2023 from the UTs of J&K and Ladakh; Gratitude to all those who have been instrumental in realizing the vision of unifying all the academic sessions of both J&K-UT & Ladakh-UT.— Prof. Parikshat Singh Manhas (@ParikshatManhas) June 19, 2023
How To Check JKBOSE Class 10 Results on Digilocker?
Students who appeared for class 10 exams can now access their results certificates by logging onto Digilocker.
Step 1) Visit the official website of Digilocker at https://digilocker.gov.in/ or download the Digilocker app.
Step 2) Login to your account using your registered mobile number and OTP (Time Password).
Step 3) Select the option 'The Jammu and Kashmir Board Class 10 Result'
Step 4) Add required details - Name, Roll No., Registration Number, Select Year
Step 5) Click on 'Get Document' and Class X marksheet will be displayed on the screen.
Big announcement for Jammu and Kashmir Class X students! Your 2023 results are now available on #DigiLocker. Access your result certificates instantly and securely. Congratulations on your achievementsðhttps://t.co/QrSSE1uSXG#JKBOSE #ClassX @diprjk @Office_JKBoSE pic.twitter.com/3lQJ6SNZbl— DigiLocker (@digilocker_ind) June 19, 2023
Earlier in the day, Digilocker provided an update on the JKBose class 10th results date by sharing this information on Twitter.
It mentioned that the results of the Jammu and Kashmir Board Class 10th Results will be out soon and students can access their result certificates on Digilocker.
Great news for Jammu and Kashmir Class X students! Your 2023 results will be released soon on #DigiLocker. Access your result certificates hassle-free, anytime, anywhere, and celebrate your achievements. Stay tuned for the official announcement! #JKBOSE #ComingSoon @Office_JKBoSE pic.twitter.com/pv8CKag9QD— DigiLocker (@digilocker_ind) June 19, 2023
JK Board 10th Result 2023: How To Check
JK Board 10th Result 2023 is now available. To access the result, here are a few simple steps:
Visit the JKBOSE Official website jkbose.nic.in
Click on the JKBOSE 10th Results 2023 link.
Enter your Class 10 registration details in the link provided.
Click on submit and check your result.
Download the JK Board 10th Result 2023 for further reference.
Check JK Board 10th Result 2023 via SMS
Students can check their JK Board 10th Result 2023 via SMS also. Follow these steps below to check the JKBOSE Class 10 Result 2023,
Open the Message app on your phone
Type JKBOSE10 (ROLLNO).
Send it to 5676750
Your JKBOSE 10th Results 2023 will be available
JK Board 10th Result 2023: Re-evaluation
If students are not satisfied with their JK Board 10th Result 2023, they can get it rechecked for any errors. Candidates can apply for rechecking of JKBOSE Class 10 Result 2023 on the application link available on the official website. The new JKBOSE 10th Results 2023 will be announced later on the website.
JK Board 10th Result 2023 - Compartmental Exam
The JK Board Compartmental exams are for candidates who have passed but are not satisfied with their JKBOSE Class 10 Result 2023. The JKBOSE 10th Compartment exams will be conducted shortly after the JKBOSE 10th Results 2023 are declared. Candidates can visit the official website of the board to apply for the same. The new JK Board 10th Result 2023 will be released shortly after the exams are conducted.