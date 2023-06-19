JKBOSE 10th Result 2023 Declared: How To Check Results On jkbose.nic.in & Digilocker

JK Board 10th Result 2023: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education declared the JKBOSE Class 10 Result 2023 on the official website jkbose.nic.in on June 19.

While downloading the JK Board 10th Result 2023, candidates are advised to cross-check all the details given on the JKBOSE Class 10 Result 2023 page on the website.

As soon as the results were announced, students thronged the Jammu Kashmir Board website for checking their results and due to a higher number of requests, the JKBOSE website had crashed.

At the time of updating this story, the https://jkbose.nic.in/results/ page and https://jkbose.nic.in/results/jkboseresultx.aspx are now accessible.

The official Twitter handle of JKBOSE retweeted a post by Chairman Prof.(Dr.) Parikshat Singh Manhas, Jammu Kashmir Board of School Education, University of Jammu, where he congratulated all the successful candidates of Class 10th Annual Regular Examination 2023 from the UTs of J&K and Ladakh.