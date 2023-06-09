JKBOSE 12th Results 2023 Out: Check 12th Results On jkbose.nic.in
The JK Board 12th Result 2023 is now available on the official website and also via SMS
JK Board 12th Result 2023: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education on have declared the JKBOSE Class 12 Result 2023 on the official website jkbose.nic.in on June 9. Pass percentage stands at 65% in 2023.
JK Board 12th Result 2023: How To Check
JK Board 12th Result 2023 are now available. To access the result, here are a few simple steps:
Visit the JKBOSE Official website jkbose.nic.in
Click on the JKBOSE 12th Results 2023 link.
Enter your Class 12 registration details in the link provided.
Click on submit and check your result.
Download the JK Board 12th Result 2023 for further reference.
Check JK Board 12th Result 2023 via SMS
Students can check their JK Board 12th Result 2023 via SMS also. Follow these steps below to check the JKBOSE Class 12 Result 2023,
Open the Message app on your phone
Type JKBOSE12 (ROLLNO).
Send it to 5676750
Your JKBOSE 12th Results 2023 will be available
JK Board 12th Result 2023: Re-evaluation
If students are not satisfied with their JK Board 12th Result 2023, they can get it rechecked for any errors. Candidates can apply for rechecking of JKBOSE Class 12 Result 2023 on the application link available on the official website. The new JKBOSE 12th Results 2023 will be announced later on the website.
JK Board 12th Result 2023 - Compartmental Exam
The JK Board Compartmental exams are for candidates who have passed but are not satisfied with their JKBOSE Class 12 Result 2023. The JKBOSE 12th Compartment exams will be conducted shortly after the JKBOSE 12th Results 2023 are declared. Candidates can visit the official website of the board to apply for the same. The new JK Board 10th Result 2023 will be released shortly after the exams are conducted.