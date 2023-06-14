JKBOSE 10th Result 2023 Date: Results To Be Announced Soon On jkbose.nic.in

The JK Board 10th Result 2023 will be released on the official website of the Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education. The exact date for JKBOSE 10th Results 2023 is not yet declared officially but it is said to be in the second week of June, so we can expect the results anytime soon. The JKBOSE Class 10 Result 2023 will also be available via SMS. The exams for class 10 were conducted from March 9 to April 5, 2023.