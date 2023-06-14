JKBOSE 10th Result 2023 Date: Results To Be Announced Soon On jkbose.nic.in
To check the JK Board 10th Result 2023 students should keep their registration numbers handy
JK Board Result 2023: Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education will soon release the JKBOSE 10th results on its official website jkbose.nic.in. To check the JK Board 10th Result 2023 students should keep their registration numbers and roll number handy as it will be required while checking the results.
JK Board Class 10 Result 2023 Date
The JK Board 10th Result 2023 will be released on the official website of the Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education. The exact date for JKBOSE 10th Results 2023 is not yet declared officially but it is said to be in the second week of June, so we can expect the results anytime soon. The JKBOSE Class 10 Result 2023 will also be available via SMS. The exams for class 10 were conducted from March 9 to April 5, 2023.
JK Board Class 12 Result 2023
The JK Board 12th Result 2023 was released on the official website of the Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education on June 9. This year, the JKBOSE Class 12 exams saw a registration of one lakh twenty-seven thousand and six thirty-six students out of which eighty-two thousand four hundred and forty-one successfully passed the exams. The pass percentage for 2023 stood at 65%. The passing percentage among girls was higher than that of boys, with girls' pass percentage standing at 68% whereas that of boys was 61%.
How To Check JKBOSE 10th Result 2023?
To access the result, here are a few simple steps:
Visit the JKBOSE Official website jkbose.nic.in
Click on the JKBOSE 10th Results 2023 link.
Enter your Class 10 registration details in the link provided.
Click on submit and check your result.
Download the JK Board 10th Result 2023 for further reference.
How To Check JKBOSE 10th Result 2023 via SMS
Students can check their JK Board 10th Result 2023 via SMS also. Follow these steps below to check the JKBOSE Class 10 Result 2023,
Open the Message app on your phone
Type JKBOSE10 (ROLLNO).
Send it to 5676750
Your JKBOSE 10th Results 2023 will be available
What next after the Announcement of JK Board 2023?
Students who have successfully completed and passed the JKBOSE 10th Exams will be able to obtain their JK Board 10th Result 2023 by accessing the provided online link. Qualifying for the class 10 exams allows students to proceed with class 11 admissions.