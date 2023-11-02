JEE Main 2024 Registration Begins: Check Important Dates, Direct Link And How To Apply

JEE (Main) - 2024 will be conducted in 13 languages - English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

If a candidate wishes to apply only for Session 1, he or she has to pay the Examination Fee only for Session 1 during the current application period and will have the opportunity to apply again for Session 2 (April 2024) when the application window for Session 2 will be re-opened.