JEE Main 2024 Registration Begins: Check Important Dates, Direct Link And How To Apply
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the registration details for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2024.
The National Testing Agency on Wednesday issued a notification informing candidates who wish to appear for Joint Entrance Examination JEE (Main), 2024.
JEE Main 2024: Important Dates
For Academic Session 2024-25, it has been decided that the JEE (Main) – 2024 will be conducted in two Sessions i.e. Session 1 (January 2024) and Session 2 (April 2024). The details for the Session 1 (January 2024) are given below:
Online Submission of Application Form: November 1 to November 30, 2023 (up to 9.00 pm)
Last date of successful transaction of fee through Credit/Debit Card/Net-Banking/UPI: November 30, 2023 (up to 11.50 pm)
Announcement of the City of Examination: Second week of January 2024
Downloading Admit Cards from the NTA website: 3 days before the actual date of the examination
Date(s) of Examination: Between January 24, and February 1, 2024
Centre, Date, and Shift: As indicated on the Admit Card
Display of Recorded Responses and Answer Keys: To be announced later on the website
Website(s): www.nta.ac.in, https://jeemain.nta.ac.in/
Result: February 12, 2024.
Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) 2024 registration application form is live now. Candidates can apply through the link https://t.co/oHmyBCqycL— National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) November 2, 2023
Last date for online application form is 30th November 2023.
JEE Main 2024: Exams Information
JEE (Main) - 2024 will be conducted in 13 languages - English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.
If a candidate wishes to apply only for Session 1, he or she has to pay the Examination Fee only for Session 1 during the current application period and will have the opportunity to apply again for Session 2 (April 2024) when the application window for Session 2 will be re-opened.
How To Apply For JEE Main 2024?
Here are steps to apply for JEE Main 2024 online:
Click on the website: https://jeemain.ntaonline.in/
On the right side, ensure you click on Application For: JEE (Main) – 2024
Select login by "Application Number"
Login with your Application Number
Enter Password
Input security PIN as shown
Click on "Login"
Submit your documents.
If candidates have forgotten password or application Number, they can select the options 'Forgot your password' or 'Forgot Application Number' and retrieve theirs.
Application window for JEE Main 2024
JEE Main 2024: Important Instructions
Here are some important instructions to note for JEE Main 2024:
Candidates can apply for JEE (Main) - 2024 through the "Online" mode only through the website https://jeemain.nta.ac.in/. The Application Form in any other mode will not be accepted.
Only one application is to be submitted by a candidate. Under no circumstances, candidates will be allowed to fill more than one Application Form.
Candidates must ensure that the e-mail address and Mobile Number provided in the JEE 2024 Online Application Form are their own or parents or guardians' only as all information/ communication will be sent by NTA through e-mail on the registered e-mail address or SMS on the registered Mobile Number only.
In case any candidate faces difficulty in applying for JEE (Main) – 2024, he/she may contact 011 - 40759000 / 011 - 69227700 or e-mail at jeemain@nta.ac.in.