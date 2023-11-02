BQPrimeNationJEE Main 2024 Registration Begins: Check Important Dates, Direct Link And How To Apply
ADVERTISEMENT

JEE Main 2024 Registration Begins: Check Important Dates, Direct Link And How To Apply

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the registration details for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2024.

02 Nov 2023, 05:43 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Image Source: Representative/Unsplash</p></div>
Image Source: Representative/Unsplash

The National Testing Agency on Wednesday issued a notification informing candidates who wish to appear for Joint Entrance Examination JEE (Main), 2024.

JEE Main 2024: Important Dates

For Academic Session 2024-25, it has been decided that the JEE (Main) – 2024 will be conducted in two Sessions i.e. Session 1 (January 2024) and Session 2 (April 2024). The details for the Session 1 (January 2024) are given below:

  • Online Submission of Application Form: November 1 to November 30, 2023 (up to 9.00 pm)

  • Last date of successful transaction of fee through Credit/Debit Card/Net-Banking/UPI: November 30, 2023 (up to 11.50 pm)

  • Announcement of the City of Examination: Second week of January 2024

  • Downloading Admit Cards from the NTA website: 3 days before the actual date of the examination

  • Date(s) of Examination: Between January 24, and February 1, 2024

  • Centre, Date, and Shift: As indicated on the Admit Card

  • Display of Recorded Responses and Answer Keys: To be announced later on the website

  • Website(s): www.nta.ac.in, https://jeemain.nta.ac.in/

  • Result: February 12, 2024.

JEE Main 2024: Exams Information

JEE (Main) - 2024 will be conducted in 13 languages - English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

If a candidate wishes to apply only for Session 1, he or she has to pay the Examination Fee only for Session 1 during the current application period and will have the opportunity to apply again for Session 2 (April 2024) when the application window for Session 2 will be re-opened.

How To Apply For JEE Main 2024?

Here are steps to apply for JEE Main 2024 online:

  • Click on the website: https://jeemain.ntaonline.in/

  • On the right side, ensure you click on Application For: JEE (Main) – 2024

  • Select login by "Application Number"

  • Login with your Application Number

  • Enter Password

  • Input security PIN as shown

  • Click on "Login"

  • Submit your documents.

If candidates have forgotten password or application Number, they can select the options 'Forgot your password' or 'Forgot Application Number' and retrieve theirs.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Application window for JEE Main 2024</p></div>

Application window for JEE Main 2024

JEE Main 2024: Important Instructions

Here are some important instructions to note for JEE Main 2024:

Candidates can apply for JEE (Main) - 2024 through the "Online" mode only through the website https://jeemain.nta.ac.in/. The Application Form in any other mode will not be accepted.

Only one application is to be submitted by a candidate. Under no circumstances, candidates will be allowed to fill more than one Application Form.

Candidates must ensure that the e-mail address and Mobile Number provided in the JEE 2024 Online Application Form are their own or parents or guardians' only as all information/ communication will be sent by NTA through e-mail on the registered e-mail address or SMS on the registered Mobile Number only.

In case any candidate faces difficulty in applying for JEE (Main) – 2024, he/she may contact 011 - 40759000 / 011 - 69227700 or e-mail at jeemain@nta.ac.in.

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT