JEE Advanced 2023: IIT JEE response Sheets To Be Out Today On jeeadv.ac.in
To check the JEE Advanced 2023 response sheets, candidates can login to the official site of JEE Advanced at jeeadvanced.ac.in.
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati will release JEE Advanced 2023 response sheets on Friday, June 9 at 5 pm on the official site of NTA JEE at jeeadv.ac.in.
The JEE Advanced 2023 exam was conducted on June 4 in two shifts. The first shift was from 9 am to 12 pm and the second shift was from 2.30 to 5.30 pm.
JEE Advanced 2023: How to download response sheets
To check the JEE Advanced 2023 response sheets, candidates can follow the steps given below:
Visit the official site of JEE Advanced at jeeadvanced.ac.in.
On the homepage, click on IIT JEE response sheets link
Enter your login details
Click on submit.
Your JEE Advanced 2023 response sheet will be available
Check your JEE Advanced 2023 response sheet and download
Keep a hard copy of your JEE Advanced 2023 response sheet for further reference.
JEE Advanced 2023: Answer Key
After the release of the response sheet, IIT will publish the provisional answer key for the JEE Advanced 2023 on June 11. As per the notification by the JEE, the deadline for providing feedback and comments is until June 12. The results of the JEE Advanced 2023 will be announced on June 18.
JEE-Main, the national-level engineering entrance exam that serves as a prerequisite for appearing in JEE-Advanced. Approximately the top 2.5 lakh candidates from JEE Main are selected to participate in this entrance test. Only those candidates who have appeared in the class 12th examinations during the academic session of 2022 or 2023 with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics as their compulsory subjects can apply for JEE (Advanced). Additionally, candidates must not have previously enrolled in an IIT, regardless of whether they completed the course or accepted a seat by reporting online.