JEE Advanced 2023: IIT JEE response Sheets To Be Out Today On jeeadv.ac.in

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati will release JEE Advanced 2023 response sheets on Friday, June 9 at 5 pm on the official site of NTA JEE at jeeadv.ac.in.

The JEE Advanced 2023 exam was conducted on June 4 in two shifts. The first shift was from 9 am to 12 pm and the second shift was from 2.30 to 5.30 pm.