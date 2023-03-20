Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida Arrives In India

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida arrived here on Monday morning to explore ways to boost bilateral ties in a range of areas, including defence and security, trade and investment, and high technologies.

In their talks later in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Kishida are also set to discuss priorities for India's G20 presidency and Japan's G7 presidency.

The Japanese prime minister is expected to unveil his plan for a 'free and open Indo-Pacific' with a focus on India's increasingly significant role for the region during the visit. The evolving situation in the Indo-Pacific in the backdrop of China's rising military assertiveness is also likely to figure in the wide-ranging talks between Modi and Kishida.

The Japanese prime minister's visit is expected to last around 27 hours.