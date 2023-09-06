Janmashtami 2023: Muhurat, Date, And Day For Dahi Handi
The most auspicious time for the Janmashtami Puja falls between 11:57 PM on September 6 to 12:42 AM on September 7.
India will light up in celebration as Janmashtami, the festival that marks the birth of Lord Krishna, approaches in some days.
Here's all you need to know about the auspicious timing, date, and the exciting Dahi Handi festivities.
When is Janmashtami in 2023?
Janmashtami, also known as Gokulashtami or Krishna Janmashtami, falls on Wednesday, September 6, 2023. It is celebrated with immense fervor and devotion across the country.
Janmashtami 2023: Muhurat
The Ashtami Tithi, the sacred day of Krishna's birth, starts at 3:37 PM on September 6 and concludes at 4:14 PM on September 7.
The Rohini Nakshatra, the lunar constellation under which Krishna was born, commences at 9:20 AM on September 6 and ends at 10:25 AM on September 7.
Is stock market open tomorrow?
The stock market will remain open tomorrow despite the festivities of Krishna Janmashtami and Dahi Handi which takes place on September 7.
As per the NSE holiday calendar, there is only one market holiday in the month of September. On September 19, on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi there will be no trading in the market and stock market will remain closed on this day for investors as well.
Janmashtami 2023 Puja Timing
The most auspicious time for the Janmashtami Puja falls between 11:57 PM on September 6 to 12:42 AM on September 7. Devotees believe that this period is when the celestial energies align perfectly for worship.
Dahi Handi: The Day After Janmashtami
Dahi Handi is a vibrant and competitive festival celebrated on the day following Janmashtami. It involves forming human pyramids to break a pot of curd and butter hung high above the ground. This tradition symbolizes Lord Krishna's playful nature, as he used to steal butter from pots as a child.
Janmashtami Rituals
The festival involves several customs, including:
Rising early in the morning and taking a sacred bath.
Observing a fast throughout the day.
Worshiping Lord Krishna through images and idols.
Reading the Bhagavad Gita, a sacred Hindu scripture.
Offering prayers and performing pujas.
Sharing sweets and food with friends and family.
Participating in Dahi Handi celebrations.
Janmashtami is a time for merriment and togetherness. It celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna, a symbol of love, compassion, and strength, while bringing communities closer through shared festivities.