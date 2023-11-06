Jal Diwali - 'Water For Women, Women For Water Campaign' Launched; All You Need To Know
The overarching goal of the campaign is to instill a sense of ownership and belonging among women towards water infrastructure.
The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs is all set to launch a progressive initiative "Women for Water, Water for Women Campaign" under its flagship scheme - Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT).
This will be in partnership with the Ministry's National Urban Livelihood Mission (NULM). This campaign celebrates "Jal Diwali" and commences from Tuesday, November 7 and ends on Thursday, November 9.
The campaign aims to provide a platform for inclusion of women in water governance.
They will be given first-hand knowledge about water treatment processes through visits to Water Treatment Plants (WTPs) in their respective cities, a statement from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs said.
These visits will elucidate the vital procedures involved in delivering clean and safe drinking water to households, it added.
Additionally, women will gain insight into water quality testing protocols which ensure that citizens get water of the required quality. The overarching goal of the campaign is to instill a sense of ownership and belonging among women towards water infrastructure.
In collaboration with @amrut_MoHUA and @nulm_mohua, we are preparing to host the 'Women for Water, Water for Women Campaign,' a unique initiative to observe 'Jal Diwali' from November 7th to November 9th, 2023. Join us as we champion clean water and women empowerment.Â #JalDiwali pic.twitter.com/WjqHnYH3PB— Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (@MoHUA_India) November 6, 2023
India has more than 3,000 Water treatment plants, with a designed water treatment capacity of more than 65,000 MLD (million litres per day) and an operational capacity of more than 55,000 MLD. During the said campaign, women Self Help Groups (SHGs) will visit more than 550 water treatment plants, with a combined operational capacity of more than 20,000 MLD (more than 35% of the country’s total).
Women play a significant role in household water management. By empowering women with knowledge about water treatment processes and infrastructure, MoHUA aims to enhance their ability to ensure access to safe and clean drinking water for their households.
The campaign aims to address issues of gender equality by promoting inclusivity and diversity in sectors traditionally dominated by men.
The phase I of "Water for Women, Women for Water Campaign", “Jal Diwali” shall witness participation from all States/ UTs (barring the 5 States under Model Code of Conduct), with an expected participation of more than 15,000 SHG women, nationwide. The focus areas of the campaign include:
Familiarizing the women with the functioning of Water Treatment Plants and water testing facilities
Promote inclusivity and involvement through souvenirs and articles created by Women SHGs
Familiarizing and educating the women about AMRUT scheme and its impact on water infrastructure
The anticipated outcomes of the campaign include increased awareness and knowledge on water treatment, sense of ownership and responsibility, promotion of inclusivity, empowerment of SHGs, positive community impact and model for future initiatives.
State and city officials from AMRUT and NULM will be facilitating these visits by identifying WTPs.