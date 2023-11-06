Jal Diwali - 'Water For Women, Women For Water Campaign' Launched; All You Need To Know

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs is all set to launch a progressive initiative "Women for Water, Water for Women Campaign" under its flagship scheme - Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT).

This will be in partnership with the Ministry's National Urban Livelihood Mission (NULM). This campaign celebrates "Jal Diwali" and commences from Tuesday, November 7 and ends on Thursday, November 9.

The campaign aims to provide a platform for inclusion of women in water governance.

They will be given first-hand knowledge about water treatment processes through visits to Water Treatment Plants (WTPs) in their respective cities, a statement from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs said.

These visits will elucidate the vital procedures involved in delivering clean and safe drinking water to households, it added.

Additionally, women will gain insight into water quality testing protocols which ensure that citizens get water of the required quality. The overarching goal of the campaign is to instill a sense of ownership and belonging among women towards water infrastructure.