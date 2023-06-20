Jagannath Rath Yatra 2023 Celebrations Begin In Puri; Odisha CM Shares Stunning Images
Lakhs of devotees have arrived in Odisha's pilgrim town to celebrate the annual 'Rath Yatra' of Lord Jagannath.
Celebrations for the annual Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath have begun in Odisha's Puri.
The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration is expecting a footfall of about 25 lakh people during the world-famous Puri Rath Yatra festival of Lord Jagannath.
President Droupadi Murmu greeted people on the occasion and prayed for happiness, peace and prosperity in everyone’s life.
During the rath Rath Yatra, chariots of Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra and Lord Jagannath are pulled from the Shri Jagannath temple to the Shree Gundicha temple in Puri. Similar yatras are also taken out in other parts of the country.
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik extended his greetings to the people and shared stunning images of the celebrations and chariots. Take a look:
Jagannath Rath Yatra 2023 Images
Source: Twitter/@Naveen_Odisha
The Odisha government has made elaborate arrangements for the mega Rath Yatra. As many as 180 platoons (1 platoon comprises 30 personnel) of security forces were deployed in Puri, said Transport Commissioner Amitabh Thakur.
A total of 125 special trains will travel to Puri during the festival, an official told PTI, adding, a large number of CCTV cameras assisted by drone cameras will function during the ‘Rath Yatra’.
Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) chief administrator Ranjan Kumar Das said it is expecting a congregation of around 10 lakh people in Puri on Tuesday