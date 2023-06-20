Jagannath Rath Yatra 2023 Celebrations Begin In Puri; Odisha CM Shares Stunning Images

Celebrations for the annual Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath have begun in Odisha's Puri.

The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration is expecting a footfall of about 25 lakh people during the world-famous Puri Rath Yatra festival of Lord Jagannath.

President Droupadi Murmu greeted people on the occasion and prayed for happiness, peace and prosperity in everyone’s life.

During the rath Rath Yatra, chariots of Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra and Lord Jagannath are pulled from the Shri Jagannath temple to the Shree Gundicha temple in Puri. Similar yatras are also taken out in other parts of the country.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik extended his greetings to the people and shared stunning images of the celebrations and chariots.