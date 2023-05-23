JAC 10th, 12th Result 2023 Likely To Be Announced On May 23; How To Check Jharkhand Board Exam Results
The results will be declared by Department of School Education Secretary, K Ravi Kumar and JAC Chief Anil Kumar Mahto.
Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) may announce Class 10 and 12 results on May 23. Once the results are announced students can check their results online from the official website.
The results will be declared by Department of School Education Secretary, K Ravi Kumar and JAC Chief Anil Kumar Mahto. As per reports, the board will only declare results for the Science stream on Tuesday while results for the Arts and Commerce stream will be declared by May end.
How To Check Class 10th and 12th Board Results 2023?
Step 1: Visit the official website - https://jacresults.com/ or https://jac.jharkhand.gov.in/jac/
Step 2: Check the Recent Announcement section and click on the 10th and 12th board result link
Step 3: Enter credentials such as roll number or roll code and click on the submit option
Step 4: Click on the Print option to save a copy of the result
This year, the JAC examinations for Class 10th were held from March 14 to April 3 and Class 12th from March 14 to April 5. Approximately 8 lakh students appeared for these exams at different centres across Jharkhand state.