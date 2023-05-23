JAC 10th, 12th Result 2023 Likely To Be Announced On May 23; How To Check Jharkhand Board Exam Results

Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) may announce Class 10 and 12 results on May 23. Once the results are announced students can check their results online from the official website.

The results will be declared by Department of School Education Secretary, K Ravi Kumar and JAC Chief Anil Kumar Mahto. As per reports, the board will only declare results for the Science stream on Tuesday while results for the Arts and Commerce stream will be declared by May end.