ISRO To Launch PSLV-C56 With DS-SAR Satellite Along With 6 Co-Passengers On July 30; Details Here

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Monday announced launch the details of its upcoming mission.

The national space agency said the launch of PSLV-C56 carrying DS-SAR satellite along with 6 co-passengers is scheduled for July 30 at 06:30 Hrs. IST from first launch pad SDSC-SHAR, Sriharikota.

In a tweet, ISRO said that NewSpace India Limited (NSIL) has procured PSLV-C56 to deploy the DS-SAR satellite from DSTA & ST Engineering, Singapore.

The co-passengers are: