ISRO To Launch PSLV-C56 With DS-SAR Satellite Along With 6 Co-Passengers On July 30; Details Here
ISRO said that NSIL has procured PSLV-C56 to deploy the DS-SAR satellite from DSTA & ST Engineering, Singapore.
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Monday announced launch the details of its upcoming mission.
The national space agency said the launch of PSLV-C56 carrying DS-SAR satellite along with 6 co-passengers is scheduled for July 30 at 06:30 Hrs. IST from first launch pad SDSC-SHAR, Sriharikota.
In a tweet, ISRO said that NewSpace India Limited (NSIL) has procured PSLV-C56 to deploy the DS-SAR satellite from DSTA & ST Engineering, Singapore.
The co-passengers are:
VELOX-AM, a 23 kg technology demonstration microsatellite.
ARCADE Atmospheric Coupling and Dynamics Explorer (ARCADE), an experimental satellite
SCOOB-II , a 3U nanosatellite flying a technology demonstrator payload
NuLIoN by NuSpace, an advanced 3U nanosatellite enabling seamless IoT connectivity in both urban & remote locations.
Galassia-2, a 3U nanosatellite that will be orbiting at low earth orbit.
ORB-12 STRIDER , satellite is developed under an International collaboration
As per ISRO, PSLV-C56 is configured in its core-alone mode, similar to that of C55. It would launched DS-SAR, a 360 kg satellite into a Near-equatorial Orbit (NEO) at 5 degrees inclination and 535 km altitude.
About DS-SAR
ISRO said that the DS-SAR satellite is developed under a partnership between DSTA (representing the Government of Singapore) and ST Engineering.
Once deployed and operational, it will be used to support the satellite imagery requirements of various agencies within the Government of Singapore.
ST Engineering will use it for multi-modal and higher responsiveness imagery and geospatial services for their commercial customers.
DS-SAR carries a Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) payload developed by Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI). This allows the DS-SAR to provide for all-weather day and night coverage, and capable of imaging at 1m-resolution at full polarimetry.
ISRO has also invited citizens to witness the launch from the Launch View Gallery at SDSC SHAR, Sriharikota. The registration begins on Monday at 6 PM IST. Register here.