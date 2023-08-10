ISRO Shares New Images Captured By Chandrayaan-3; Provides Update On Current Space Situation Around Moon

The space agency also shared its assessment of the current space situation around the moon.

In the document dated August 8, ISRO said that as of July 2023, there are 6 active lunar orbiters.

Two of the five probes of NASA’s THEMIS mission have been re-purposed under ARTEMIS (Acceleration, Reconnection, Turbulence and Electrodynamics of the Moon's Interaction with the Sun) as ARTEMIS P1 and ARTEMIS P2, both operate in eccentric orbits of low inclination, ISRO said.

NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) orbits the Moon in a nearly polar, slightly elliptical orbit.

India's second lunar mission Chandrayaan-2 and Korea Pathfinder Lunar Orbiter (KPLO) are also operating in polar orbits of 100 km altitude.

"NASA’s Capstone operates in a 9:2 resonant southern L2 NRHO, its perilune passes over the lunar North pole at 1500-1600 km altitude, while the apolune is over the South pole at a distance of nearly 70,000 km," ISRO said.

The space agency further informed that Japanese spacecraft Ouna which was placed in lunar orbit as part of Kaguya/SELENE mission in 2009 and Chandrayaan-1 launched in 2008 are the two defunct spacecraft.