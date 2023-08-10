ISRO Shares New Images Captured By Chandrayaan-3; Provides Update On Current Space Situation Around Moon
LI & LHV cameras are developed by Space Applications Centre & Laboratory for Electro-Optics Systems, respectively.
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Thursday posted fresh images of the earth and moon captured by Chandrayaan-3.
ISRO uploaded the images on X (formerly known as Twitter) and stated that the picture of Earth was taken by Lander Imager (LI) Camera on the day of the launch while the image of the moon was taken by Lander Horizontal Velocity Camera (LHVC), a day after the Lunar Orbit Insertion.
LI & LHV cameras are developed by SAC (Space Applications Centre, Ahmedabad) & LEOS (Laboratory for Electro-Optics Systems, Bengaluru), respectively.
The space agency also shared its assessment of the current space situation around the moon.
In the document dated August 8, ISRO said that as of July 2023, there are 6 active lunar orbiters.
Two of the five probes of NASA’s THEMIS mission have been re-purposed under ARTEMIS (Acceleration, Reconnection, Turbulence and Electrodynamics of the Moon's Interaction with the Sun) as ARTEMIS P1 and ARTEMIS P2, both operate in eccentric orbits of low inclination, ISRO said.
NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) orbits the Moon in a nearly polar, slightly elliptical orbit.
India's second lunar mission Chandrayaan-2 and Korea Pathfinder Lunar Orbiter (KPLO) are also operating in polar orbits of 100 km altitude.
"NASA’s Capstone operates in a 9:2 resonant southern L2 NRHO, its perilune passes over the lunar North pole at 1500-1600 km altitude, while the apolune is over the South pole at a distance of nearly 70,000 km," ISRO said.
The space agency further informed that Japanese spacecraft Ouna which was placed in lunar orbit as part of Kaguya/SELENE mission in 2009 and Chandrayaan-1 launched in 2008 are the two defunct spacecraft.
All the other orbiters have been either moved out of the moon-bound orbital regime or have landed/impacted the lunar surface, either deliberately or due to failure to land softly, ISRO said.
Risk Of Close Approaches In Lunar Orbits And Its Mitigation
The assessment by IS4OM (ISRO System for Safe & Sustainable Operations Management) said that even with a handful of orbiting spacecraft, frequent conjunctions are experienced by LRO, KPLO, and CH2O as their orbital regimes in LLO overlap.
Sometimes such conjunctions even warrant collision avoidance manoeuvres to be executed to be on the safer side because of the uncertainty associated with orbital estimates. Till July 2023, Chandrayan-2 has performed 3 collision avoidance manoeuvres to mitigate critical close approaches with LRO and KPLO.
It is noteworthy that effective coordination is taking place among the agencies to avoid critical conjunctions in the Lunar orbit, the document said.
For Chandryaan-3 (CH3) mission, the propulsion module is expected to orbit around the moon in a circular LLO of about 150 km altitude for many years to come. Majority of the lunar landers are also likely to temporarily reside in LLO (typically for a few days or weeks) before landing.
Role Of India And Way Forward
The space object population has been growing for space beyond the Earth as well as in the lunar environment, where the greater uncertainty associated with the orbital knowledge entails collision risk assessment to be a necessity for safe operations for a spacecraft orbiting the Moon.
India has pro-actively taken up many initiatives in collaboration with International Organisations like Inter-Agency Space Debris Coordination Committee (IADC), which include studies related to the future evolution of space object environment in the cislunar and lunar region to bring out specific guidelines and best practices for space operations to be sustainable in these regions.