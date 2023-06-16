ISRO Releases New Chandrayaan-3 Images Ahead Of July Launch; See Here
Chandrayaan-3 will be launched by LVM3 from Sathish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota.
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is expecting to launch Chandrayaan-3 lunar mission between July 12 and July 19 next month.
Ahead of the launch, the space agency has released new images of Chandrayaan-3.
According to ISRO, Chandrayaan-3 consists of an indigenous Lander module (LM), Propulsion module (PM) and a Rover with the objective of developing and demonstrating new technologies required for Interplanetary mission
ISO chairman S Somanath said that the Chandrayaan has already reached the launch pad in Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota, from U R Rao Satellite Centre.
"The final preparations are going on. It will be completed by the end of this month. The rocket, LVM-3, is going to be used for this launch and its assembly is going on. All parts for its assembly have reached Sriharikota. It will be launched between July 12 and 19," ANI quoted S Somanath as saying.
Source: ISRO
Chandrayaan-3 is a follow-on mission to Chandrayaan-2 to demonstrate end-to-end capability in safe landing and roving on the lunar surface.
The propulsion module will carry the lander and rover configuration till 100 km lunar orbit. The propulsion module has Spectro-polarimetry of Habitable Planet Earth (SHAPE) payload to study the spectral and Polari metric measurements of Earth from the lunar orbit, as per information on ISRO's website.
Chandrayaan-3 Mission Objectives
Demonstrate Safe and Soft Landing on Lunar Surface
To demonstrate Rover roving on the moon and
To conduct in-situ scientific experiments