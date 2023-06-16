ISRO Releases New Chandrayaan-3 Images Ahead Of July Launch; See Here

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is expecting to launch Chandrayaan-3 lunar mission between July 12 and July 19 next month.

Ahead of the launch, the space agency has released new images of Chandrayaan-3.

According to ISRO, Chandrayaan-3 consists of an indigenous Lander module (LM), Propulsion module (PM) and a Rover with the objective of developing and demonstrating new technologies required for Interplanetary mission

It will be launched by LVM3 from Sathish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota.

ISO chairman S Somanath said that the Chandrayaan has already reached the launch pad in Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota, from U R Rao Satellite Centre.

"The final preparations are going on. It will be completed by the end of this month. The rocket, LVM-3, is going to be used for this launch and its assembly is going on. All parts for its assembly have reached Sriharikota. It will be launched between July 12 and 19," ANI quoted S Somanath as saying.