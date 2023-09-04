ISRO Has Capacity Now To Compete With NASA, Roscosmos In Space Expeditions: Dr Jitendra Singh

According to a PIB release, Dr. Jitendra Singh said this while launching the ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ campaign at Tikri-1B Panchayat in district Udhampur which marks the beginning of the 'Amrit Kalash Yatras' starting all over the country which includes collection of 'mitti' and rice from every household symbolising the participation of the people in the prosperity of the motherland.

He said that India's recent space marvels have only been possible under PM Narendra Modi, who has opened up new vistas for India’s space sector through the public-private partnership model and now the 'sky is not the limit' dictum has become true for India's Space Sector.

"The last nine years have witnessed a quantum jump in India’s space journey, making India standing at par with NASA, Roscosmos etc. which are now collaborating with ISRO for space expeditions," Dr. Jitendra Singh added.

The Union Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office said, the supremacy that India has evidently demonstrated before the world in terms of its human resource and human calibre through cost effective means despite constrained resources has put India as a frontline nation and a scientific-cum-economic force to reckon with.

He added that the whole world gives credit for all this to PM Modi for having taken several progressive policy decisions like bringing all the stakeholders together to put in a joint effort with a collective contribution.

During the event, he also urged the people to participate in Amrit Kalash Yatras, take the 'Panch Pran' pledge and commit to India's progress and development so as to witness the country reaching its zenith in 2047.

(With PTI inputs)