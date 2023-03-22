ISRO Discussing Possible Mission To Moon With Japanese Agency: Chairman S Somanath

Indian Space Research Organisation chairman S. Somanath on Wednesday said ISRO has successfully done significant collaborations on its space missions and is also discussing a possible mission to the moon with the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency.

Somanath also said there is a good opportunity to launch a mission to explore the planet Venus by 2028.

He was delivering the inaugural talk on 'Indian Capabilities for Space and Planetary Exploration' at the fourth Indian Planetary Science Conference organised at the Physical Research Laboratory here.

The ISRO chief said it was important to have a connection between scientific institutions across the world and ISRO in building complex missions.