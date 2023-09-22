ISRO Tries To Wake Up Chandrayaan-3 Lander, Rover But No Signals Yet

ISRO on Friday said it has made efforts to establish communication with its lunar mission Chandrayaan-3's lander Vikram and rover Pragyan to ascertain their "wake-up condition" after they had been put into sleep mode early this month—but no signals have been received from them as of now.

Attempts to make contact with the lander and rover will continue, the national space agency said on social media platform X.

With dawn breaking on the Moon, ISRO attempted to reestablish communication with the lander and rover, to revive them so that they can continue with scientific experiments.

Both the lander and the rover were put into sleep mode earlier this month on September 4 and 2 respectively, ahead of the lunar night setting in on Earth's only natural satellite. However, their receivers were kept on.

