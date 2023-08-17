Chandrayaan-3 Completes Last Moon-Bound Manoeuvre, Gears Up For Propulsion And Lander Module Separation

Expressing happiness over Chandrayaan-3 mission going successfully so far, former ISRO Chairman K Sivan, who was heading the space agency during the second lunar mission, said the lander's touch down on August 23 "is a great moment we are looking forward to."

He said that Chandrayaan 2 also had gone through all these phases successfully, and during the landing's second phase, an 'issue' came up, and the mission couldn't be achieved as intended.

"Now definitely more anxiety will be there on the landing manoeuvre. Last time it couldn’t be successful. This time everyone is waiting for the great moment. I’m sure it will be successful because we have understood the failures we had during Chandrayaan 2. We have corrected it and, in addition to that, wherever margins were less, extra margins are added. Wherever redundancy was not there, that also now has been provided. This time we are expecting the mission will be successful. We are confident in that," he added.

Further commenting on tomorrow's lander and propulsion module separation, Sivan said, :Today’s manoeuvre is very critical as any activity in space is a critical activity. Tomorrow’s activity happening in space remotely separates Chandrayaan-3 into two parts, one is propulsion and lander. It is very important and we are expecting that it would be normal and will go successfully without any problem."

Dr M Annadurai, who was Project Director of India's first Lunar Mission Chandrayaan-1, said that after the propulsion module says goodbye to the lander, the lander will have its own initial checkups.

"The four main thrusters, which will enable the lander to have a smooth landing on the lunar surface, need to be tested, as well as other sensors. Then it (lander) will take its own course to go to the near 100kmx30km orbit, and from there on August 23 early morning manoeuvres will start," he said.