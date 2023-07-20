Irshalwadi Landslide: Death Toll, Damage, All That Happened In Raigad

Search and rescue personnel at the site of a massive landslide in Maharashtra's Raigad district were facing hurdles due to the difficult hill terrain of the area where heavy equipment cannot be moved.

As per officials, 75 persons have so far been rescued, many are still feared trapped. Four teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) along with local authorities were engaged in rescue work. The NDRF personnel recovered one body from the landslide spot, while four bodies were recovered by rescue teams earlier.

The NDRF had to call it a day due to continuous heavy rains and threat of landslide. They will resume with search operations on Friday at 5 am.