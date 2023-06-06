IRCTC's Travel Insurance Scheme: How To Avail Travel Insurance For Just 35 Paise
Passengers can pay Rs 35 paise while booking their e-ticket through the IRCTC website and apply for travel insurance.
278 people died and more than 1100 were injured in the June 2 Odisha triple train crash. This accident has brought the issues of passenger safety and travel insurance to the limelight.
Notably, the Indian Railways Catering And Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) offers travel insurance to passengers who book tickets through its website or app.
If a passenger has applied for this travel insurance while booking the ticket, they are eligible to ask for a claim or liability if any mishap or accident occurs during the journey.
When Can Passengers Apply For IRCTC Travel Insurance?
According to the information on the IRCTC website, passengers can pay Rs 35 paise while booking their e-ticket through the IRCTC website and apply for travel insurance.
This scheme is optional and is applicable only for Indian citizens. Once the insurance is opted for, passengers will be shared a link through SMS and email where they have to fill in basic details along with nomination information.
What Does This Insurance Policy Cover?
"The coverage for the policy shall be for each passenger under the PNR in case of Death, Permanent Total Disability, Permanent Partial Disability, and Hospitalization Expenses for Injury and Transportation of mortal remains following Rail Accident or untoward incident," IRCTC says.
How To Apply For Claim?
The nominee/insured/ legal heir can deliver documents to the nearest office of the Insurance Company. This should be within 4 months of the date of occurrence of the Insured Event.
A detailed statement in writing as per the claim form and any other documents required for the claim.
The nominee/insured/ legal heir must submit all reasonable information, assistance and proofs in connection with any claim hereunder to the Insurance Company
Which Documents Are Required For The Claim?
A few basic documents required during the claim process are:
Report of the Railway Authority confirming the accident of the train or untoward incident
Report of the Railway Authority carrying the details of the passengers declared dead/hospitalized/disability
Hospital declaration
Nominee declaration as per IRCTC portal
Apart from this several other documents are required based on the passenger’s case and claim. Nominees/insured/ legal heirs can refer to the IRCTC website for detailed information.