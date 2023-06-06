IRCTC's Travel Insurance Scheme: How To Avail Travel Insurance For Just 35 Paise

278 people died and more than 1100 were injured in the June 2 Odisha triple train crash. This accident has brought the issues of passenger safety and travel insurance to the limelight.

Notably, the Indian Railways Catering And Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) offers travel insurance to passengers who book tickets through its website or app.

If a passenger has applied for this travel insurance while booking the ticket, they are eligible to ask for a claim or liability if any mishap or accident occurs during the journey.