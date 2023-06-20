IRCTC's Bharat Gaurav-Punya Teerth Yatra: Full Itinerary, Duration, Package Cost And More

BQPrimeNationIRCTC's Bharat Gaurav-Punya Teerth Yatra: Full Itinerary, Duration, Package Cost And More
20 Jun 2023, 4:29 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Source: Twitter/@IRCTCofficial</p></div>
Source: Twitter/@IRCTCofficial

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has announced a divine pilgrimage tour, the Bharat Gaurav-Punya Teerth Yatra, offering a unique opportunity for spiritual seekers to explore sacred destinations across the country.

The 11-night/12-day tour will cover the majority of prominent cultural and leisure tourist destinations of the country.

Here's all you need to know

Bharat Gaurav-Punya Teerth Yatra: Date

The tour will start on July 20, 2023.

Bharat Gaurav-Punya Teerth Yatra: Itinerary

The train will depart from Kochuveli station in Kerala and will cover places like Ujjain, Mahakaleshwar, Omkareshwar, Haridwar, Rishikesh, Kashi, Sarnath, Ayodhya and Prayagraj.

Boarding points: Kochuveli, Kollam, Kottayam, Ernakulam Town, Thrissur, Ottappalam, Palakkad Jn, Podanur Jn, ErodeJn, Salem Jn

Deboarding points: Salem Jn, Erode Jn, Podanur Jn, Palakkad Jn, Ottappalam, Thrissur, Ernakulam Town, Kottayam, Kollam, Kochuveli

Destinations and visits covered:

  • Mahakaleshwar Temple - Ujjain

  • Omkareshwar Temple

  • Ram Jhoola,Laxman Jhoola- Rishikesh

  • Ganga Aarti- Haridwar

  • Kashi Viswanath Temple, Sarnath, Vishalakshi Temple, Ganga Aarti -Varanasi

  • Temple visits at Ayodhya

  • Triveni Sangam-Prayagraj

Bharat Gaurav-Punya Teerth Yatra Price

1. Standard Category

  • Adult Fare: Rs 24340 per person

  • Child Fare (05-11 years): Rs 22780

2. Comfort Category

  • Adult Fare: Rs 36340 per person

  • Child Fare (05-11 years): Rs 34780

According to IRCTC, the Indian Railways is providing approximately 33% concession for promotion of rail tourism under Bharat Gaurav Train scheme. The price mentioned is inclusive of the concession.

