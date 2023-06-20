IRCTC's Bharat Gaurav-Punya Teerth Yatra: Full Itinerary, Duration, Package Cost And More
The 11-night/12-day tour will cover the majority of prominent cultural and leisure tourist destinations of the country.
The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has announced a divine pilgrimage tour, the Bharat Gaurav-Punya Teerth Yatra, offering a unique opportunity for spiritual seekers to explore sacred destinations across the country.
The 11-night/12-day tour will cover the majority of prominent cultural and leisure tourist destinations of the country.
Here's all you need to know
Let your soul transcend worldly matters on the Bharat Gaurav-Punya Teerth Yatra.— IRCTC (@IRCTCofficial) June 20, 2023
Book now on https://t.co/0z5gdbFaua@incredibleindia @tourismgoi @RailMinIndia @AmritMahotsav #AzadiKiRail #BharatGaurav #IRCTC
Bharat Gaurav-Punya Teerth Yatra: Date
The tour will start on July 20, 2023.
Bharat Gaurav-Punya Teerth Yatra: Itinerary
The train will depart from Kochuveli station in Kerala and will cover places like Ujjain, Mahakaleshwar, Omkareshwar, Haridwar, Rishikesh, Kashi, Sarnath, Ayodhya and Prayagraj.
Boarding points: Kochuveli, Kollam, Kottayam, Ernakulam Town, Thrissur, Ottappalam, Palakkad Jn, Podanur Jn, ErodeJn, Salem Jn
Deboarding points: Salem Jn, Erode Jn, Podanur Jn, Palakkad Jn, Ottappalam, Thrissur, Ernakulam Town, Kottayam, Kollam, Kochuveli
Destinations and visits covered:
Mahakaleshwar Temple - Ujjain
Omkareshwar Temple
Ram Jhoola,Laxman Jhoola- Rishikesh
Ganga Aarti- Haridwar
Kashi Viswanath Temple, Sarnath, Vishalakshi Temple, Ganga Aarti -Varanasi
Temple visits at Ayodhya
Triveni Sangam-Prayagraj
Bharat Gaurav-Punya Teerth Yatra Price
1. Standard Category
Adult Fare: Rs 24340 per person
Child Fare (05-11 years): Rs 22780
2. Comfort Category
Adult Fare: Rs 36340 per person
Child Fare (05-11 years): Rs 34780
According to IRCTC, the Indian Railways is providing approximately 33% concession for promotion of rail tourism under Bharat Gaurav Train scheme. The price mentioned is inclusive of the concession.