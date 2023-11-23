IRCTC Website Down: E-Ticket Booking Temporarily Affected Due To Technical Reasons

BQPrimeNationIRCTC Website Down: E-Ticket Booking Temporarily Affected Due To Technical Reasons
23 Nov 2023, 12:57 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Image Source: X/@RailMinIndia</p></div>
Image Source: X/@RailMinIndia

The Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corp.'s e-ticket booking is temporarily affected due to technical reasons, the company said on Thursday.

"Technical team is working on it and booking will made available soon," IRCTC said in a post on its official X handle.

"DUE TO MAINTENANCE ACTIVITY E-TICKETING SERVICE IS NOT AVAILABLE. PLEASE TRY LATER. FOR CANCELLATION/FILE TDR, PLEASE CALL AT CUSTOMER CARE NO. 14646,0755-6610661 & 0755-4090600 OR MAIL AT etickets@irctc.co.in.," a downtown message on IRCTC's website said.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Image Source: IRCTC website.&nbsp;</p></div>

Image Source: IRCTC website. 

Several users on social media platform X criticised IRCTC while pointing out that they have faced similar issues with the website frequently. Take a look:

The Ministry of Railways on Monday permitted the Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corp. to go for long-term tenders for a period of seven years through clustering of trains.

The ministry, in a circular, has made an addition to Para 1 and Para 3, or the Catering Policy, 2017, in order to allow IRCTC to have seven-year tenders, the company announced in an exchange filing.

However, the tenders will be for 5+2 years, with the stipulation that the performance in the first five years be satisfactory.

