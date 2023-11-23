IRCTC Website Down: E-Ticket Booking Temporarily Affected Due To Technical Reasons

The Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corp.'s e-ticket booking is temporarily affected due to technical reasons, the company said on Thursday.

"Technical team is working on it and booking will made available soon," IRCTC said in a post on its official X handle.

"DUE TO MAINTENANCE ACTIVITY E-TICKETING SERVICE IS NOT AVAILABLE. PLEASE TRY LATER. FOR CANCELLATION/FILE TDR, PLEASE CALL AT CUSTOMER CARE NO. 14646,0755-6610661 & 0755-4090600 OR MAIL AT etickets@irctc.co.in.," a downtown message on IRCTC's website said.