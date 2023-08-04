IRCTC Warns Citizens Against Malicious And Fake 'IRCTC Rail Connect' Mobile App
The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) on Thursday warned citizens against malicious and fake 'IRCTC Rail Connect' mobile app that is being used to trick common citizens into fraudulent activities. The IRCTC advised people not to fall prey to such fraudsters and use only official app.
The tweet read, "Alert: It has been reported that a malicious and fake mobile app campaign is in circulation where some fraudsters are sending phishing links at a mass level and insisting users download fake ‘IRCTC Rail Connect’ mobile app to trick common citizens into fraudulent activities. People are advised not to fall prey of such fraudsters and use only IRCTC’s official Rail Connect Mobile Apps from Google Play Store or Apple App Store, and call IRCTC Customer Care on official numbers published on IRCTC official website http://irctc.co.in. Be Alert! Be Safe!" [sic]
Previous Incident
In April 2023, IRCTC has alerted all its customers about a fake Android app and a corresponding website that scammers used to pilfer sensitive data from users. The app and website bear a resemblance to the real IRCTC application and site, which makes it difficult for users to tell them apart.
The fake app, named as 'irctcconnect.apk', is being forwarded via WhatsApp and Telegram. Scammers were sending messages with the link of the fake website or APK file of the fake app by saying that this is the real website or app to book train tickets from IRCTC and thus obtain sensitive net banking credentials, including UPI details and credit/debit card information from users. IRCTC had even then urged its customers to remain cautious and not to download any suspicious apps or visit any suspicious websites.