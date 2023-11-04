IPS Officer Pravin Madhukar Pawar Appointed CBI Joint Director

BQPrimeNationIPS Officer Pravin Madhukar Pawar Appointed CBI Joint Director
04 Nov 2023, 03:43 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Source: X account of CBI</p></div>
Source: X account of CBI

Senior IPS officer Pravin Madhukar Pawar has been appointed the joint director in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for five years, according to a personnel ministry order.

Pawar is a 2003 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of Karnataka cadre.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved his appointment to the post of joint director, CBI, for five years, it said.

