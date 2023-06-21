International Yoga Day 2023: No Google Doodle Again?
This year many users were expecting Google to feature a doodle celebrating International Day Of Yoga.
On International Yoga Day in 2023, Google did not feature a doodle, leading to discussion and speculation among online communities and fans of yoga. Google Doodle highlights Father's Day, Women's Day, Diwali and major days as an observance in over 70 countries including the United States, India, and the United Kingdom.
Google did not featured International Yoga Day in its creative doodles for the past two years, leading some users to wonder about the decision by Google. Last year as well many users posted on Twitter wondering why Google chose to ignore this global event.
Google missed his iconic Google doodle on International Yoga Day. ð¤#InternationalDayofYoga #InternationalYogaDay pic.twitter.com/p8KztS99aa— Ankit Lð °ï¸ð °ï¸L (@100Ankitsingh) June 21, 2022
@GoogleIndia— Nr.Amit kirad ð®ð³ (@amitkirad4) June 21, 2022
Why there is no Google doodle in the occasion of 8th international Yoga day???@Google
In 2021, CoHNA (an advocacy group representing the Hindu community of North America) has urged Google to recognize the International Day Of Yoga. It had even started an online petition where it urged users to sign the letter and send it to Google in a hope that Google Doodles team will consider this proposal seriously.
Altough Google did not feature a Google Doodle on International Yoga Day, it did post out a tweet from its @GoogleIndia handle which wrote
'Ok Google, tell me some yoga poses'
Ok Google, tell me some yoga poses ð£ï¸#InternationalYogaDay pic.twitter.com/MqUUhrnUnj— Google India (@GoogleIndia) June 21, 2023