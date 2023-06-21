International Yoga Day 2023: No Google Doodle Again?

On International Yoga Day in 2023, Google did not feature a doodle, leading to discussion and speculation among online communities and fans of yoga. Google Doodle highlights Father's Day, Women's Day, Diwali and major days as an observance in over 70 countries including the United States, India, and the United Kingdom.

Google did not featured International Yoga Day in its creative doodles for the past two years, leading some users to wonder about the decision by Google. Last year as well many users posted on Twitter wondering why Google chose to ignore this global event.