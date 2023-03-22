Industrialist Kumar Mangalam Birla, Others Receive Padma Awards

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday conferred Padma awards on former Karnataka chief minister SM Krishna, noted industrialist Kumar Mangalam Birla, and famous playback singer Suman Kalyanpur at a ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Besides them, billionaire stock market investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, who passed away last year, was given the honour posthumously along with several unsung heroes.

On the eve of this year's Republic Day, the President approved the conferment of 106 Padma awards, including three duo cases (in a duo case, the award is counted as one).

Of these, over 50 people were awarded the Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri on Wednesday.

Krishna, who was external affairs minister in the Congress-led UPA government and had later joined the BJP, was awarded the Padma Vibhushan.