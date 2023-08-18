India's First State-Of-The-Art 3D-Printed Post Office Opens In Bengaluru

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Prime Minister said: "Every Indian would be proud to see India's first 3D printed Post Office at Cambridge Layout, Bengaluru. A testament to our nation's innovation and progress, it also embodies the spirit of a self-reliant India."

Officials said the 3D-printed post office with a built-up area of 1,021 square feet involved a process requiring a delicate balance of concrete properties, including flowability, quick hardening for load-bearing capacity and sufficient strength to ensure successful printing.