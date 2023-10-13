ADVERTISEMENT
India's Exports Decline 2.6 % To $ 34.47 Billion In September
Imports too fell by 15 per cent to $ 53.84 billion as against $ 63.37 billion recorded in September 2022
India's exports declined by 2.6 per cent to $ 34.47 billion in September this year as against $ 35.39 billion in the same month last year, government data showed on Friday.
Imports too fell by 15 per cent to $ 53.84 billion as against $ 63.37 billion recorded in September 2022.
The country's trade deficit in the month stood at $ 19.37 billion.
During April-September this fiscal, exports contracted by 8.77 per cent to $ 211.4 billion.
Imports during the six-month period fell by 12.23 per cent to $ 326.98 billion.
Meanwhile, Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal said, "Negotiations for the India-UK FTA (free trade agreement) are going on and we are ironing out the differences."
