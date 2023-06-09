India's Daily Peak Power Demand Hits Record 222.9 GW

India's daily peak power demand touched a new high of 222.9 gigawatts on Thursday, due to higher demand of power from states like Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat.

The previous high of 220 GW was recorded on May 17, according to the data from the Power System Operation Corp.

The peak power demand is in sync with the 229-GW demand growth projected by the Ministry of Power for the April–June period.

Demand growth has not been consistent due to sporadic rain across India in April and May. The delay in monsoon has also increased the average temperature and may lead to further growth in the peak demand.