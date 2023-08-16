India’s Chandrayaan-3 And Russia’s Luna-25: Race To Moon's South Pole Heats Up

The race to the uncharted south pole of the Moon is quickening with India’s Chandrayaan-3 and Russia's Luna-25 gearing up for lunar landings next week, each mission holding significant implications beyond the thrilling competition in the skies.

While Chandrayaan-3 plans to be the first to land on the Moon's south pole, Luna-25's swift trajectory has cast new light, say experts as anticipation builds up. The proximity, possible overlap, of their landing dates—Aug. 21-23 for Luna-25 and Aug. 23-24 for Chandrayaan-3—has intensified global attention.