Mozilla Firefox Users Beware! Indian Government Issues Warning - Check Details Here
Indian government has issued a warning to Mozilla Firefox users, citing potential security risks associated with the software.
The Indian government has issued a warning to users of the Mozilla Firefox web browser, citing potential security risks associated with the software. According to the government's Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), several vulnerabilities have been identified in the browser that could allow hackers to gain access to sensitive information.
The warning was issued after Mozilla released an update to Firefox that addressed several security issues. However, CERT-In advises users to exercise caution and update to the latest version of the browser as soon as possible.
Who Are All Impacted By The Recently Discovered Vulnerabilities?
Users of Mozilla Firefox previous to version 112, Mozilla Firefox ESR prior to version 102.10, and Mozilla Thunderbird prior to version 102.10 have been warned that they are at danger and must take immediate action.
In a statement, CERT-In said, "Multiple vulnerabilities have been reported in Mozilla Firefox which could be exploited by a remote attacker to gain sensitive information, bypass security restrictions and execute arbitrary code." on CERT-In website.
The agency added that "successful exploitation of these vulnerabilities could allow an attacker to take control of an affected system."
What Are Users Advised To Do?
Users are advised to update to Firefox version 88.0.1 or later to address the vulnerabilities. Mozilla has also recommended that users enable automatic updates to ensure they receive the latest security patches as soon as they become available.
This warning comes as a reminder of the importance of keeping software up to date and being vigilant about potential security risks. Users are advised to take precautions such as using strong passwords, avoiding suspicious links, and using antivirus software to protect their devices from cyber threats.