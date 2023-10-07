Indian Embassy In Israel Issues Advisory; Urges Indians To “Remain Vigilant”

In view of the surprise and unprecedented war-like situation in Israel’s southern parts that has killed at least 22 people, the Indian Embassy on Saturday asked all Indian nationals in Israel to “remain vigilant” and "observe safety protocols."

The surprise attack by Hamas militants from Gaza at daybreak killed at least 22 Israelis and wounded hundreds of others. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has declared 'war' and said his country would extract an 'unprecedented price' from its enemy.