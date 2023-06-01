Indian Air Force's Trainer Aircraft Crashes In Karnataka, Pilots Eject Safely

A Kiran trainer aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed in an open field at a village in the district on Thursday, but the two pilots made it out safely after ejecting from the plane before the crash.

The training aircraft, which took off from the air force station in Bengaluru, crashed this morning at Bhogapura village.

It was good fortune that the aircraft hit the ground on barren land and not in the nearby village, a villager said, adding that it would have been catastrophic if the plane had crashed into the village.

District officials said the pilots, identified only as Tejpal and Bhumika, sustained minor injuries. No casualties were reported.

According to the IAF, the pilots were on a routine training sortie when the incident occurred. A court of inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident.