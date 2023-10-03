Watch: Indian Air Force Releases Video Ahead Of Air Force Day On October 8.
The Indian Air Force released a video showcasing the achievements of the Force in preparation for Air Force Day on October 8.
The Indian Air Force on Tuesday released a video ahead of Air Force Day on October 8. The video highlights the achievements of the Force showcasing prowess powered by technological superior assets. Watch the video here:
#WATCH | Indian Air Force releases a video ahead of Air Force Day on 8th October. pic.twitter.com/o6lZbgaDNj— ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2023
In 2023, for Indian Air Force Day has recently inducted the C295 transport aircraft and also recently conducted the Bharat drone shakti which is a live demonstration of various drones manufactured by Indian defence eco-system.
C295 to participate in Indian Air Force Day
The newly-inducted C-295 medium tactical transport aircraft is likely to take part in the upcoming Air Force Day celebrations in Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh. The first C295 aircraft was inducted into the IAF at the Hindon Air Force station in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari.
The aircraft will be part of the IAF Day celebrations slated to be held in Prayagraj. It is likely to be one of the main attractions at the event. About 70-80 aircraft are likely to be part of the IAF Day celebrations.
The IAF is procuring 56 C295 transport aircraft under a Rs 21,935-crore deal with Airbus Defence and Space to replace its ageing Avro--748 fleet. The C295 is known to be a superior aircraft used for tactical transport of up to 71 troops or 50 paratroopers, and for logistic operations to locations that are not accessible to current heavier aircraft.
Indian Air Force Day
The Indian Air Force will be celebrating its 91st anniversary on October 8. Keeping with the new tradition of hosting the Air Force Day celebrations in different parts of the country, this year's Air Force Day parade and air display will be held in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.
The ceremonial parade would be conducted at Air Force station Bamrauli and the air display would be conducted over the Sangam area, in the vicinity of the ordnance depot fort in Prayagraj. Last year, the celebrations were held in Chandigarh.
The annual parade will feature a mix of vintage and modern aircraft.