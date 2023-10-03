Watch: Indian Air Force Releases Video Ahead Of Air Force Day On October 8.

The newly-inducted C-295 medium tactical transport aircraft is likely to take part in the upcoming Air Force Day celebrations in Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh. The first C295 aircraft was inducted into the IAF at the Hindon Air Force station in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari.

The aircraft will be part of the IAF Day celebrations slated to be held in Prayagraj. It is likely to be one of the main attractions at the event. About 70-80 aircraft are likely to be part of the IAF Day celebrations.

The IAF is procuring 56 C295 transport aircraft under a Rs 21,935-crore deal with Airbus Defence and Space to replace its ageing Avro--748 fleet. The C295 is known to be a superior aircraft used for tactical transport of up to 71 troops or 50 paratroopers, and for logistic operations to locations that are not accessible to current heavier aircraft.