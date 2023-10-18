India-Vietnam Partnership A Source Of Security, Stability, Progress In Region: S Jaishankar

“Vietnam is the only nation to which India has gifted a fully operational missile corvette INS Kirpan. The joint commission that I see further deepens our defence relations. So, today as INS Sudarshini docks in Ho Chi Minh City, let me say that the strong and favourable winds of our growing partnership will fill our sails that will help synchronise our efforts in order to race ahead,” the Minister said addressing the gathering on board the INS Sudarshini.