India, UAE Sign MoU To Strengthen Ties In Education Sector

The MoU aims at facilitating student and faculty mobility, joint research programmes, designing courses, organising and participation in conferences, lectures, symposia, courses, scientific and educational exhibitions in areas of mutual interest held in both countries.

"UAE being a global economic hotspot and India being a global talent hotspot, both sides should work together to build a knowledge bridge to cement our civilisational connect," Pradhan, who is on a three-day visit to Abu Dhabi, said.

The ministers reviewed the bilateral engagements in education and skill development, particularly the progress on points discussed during their meeting on the sidelines of the fourth education working group deliberations as part of India's G20 presidency.