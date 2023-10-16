India To Skip China's Belt And Road Forum For A Third Time

For the third consecutive time, India is set to boycott a summit of China's Belt and Road Initiative here on Tuesday to highlight its stand on the sovereignty issues in the controversial CPEC, which is being laid through the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, and the financial viability of Beijing's projects in smaller countries, official sources here said.

The two-day Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation (BRFIC) is being held by China amid criticism that the loans amounting to billions of dollars for unsustainable projects turned out to be debt traps for smaller countries like Sri Lanka, driving them into a deep economic crisis.