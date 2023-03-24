India To Invest Over $240 Billion In Water Sector: Jal Shakti Minister Shekhawat

India has committed investments of more than $240 billion in the water sector and is implementing the world's largest dam rehabilitation programme coupled with efforts to restore groundwater level, Minister of Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat told the United Nation.

Shekhawat highlighted the ambitious programmes and efforts being undertaken in India towards ensuring water security and achieving Sustainable Development Goal 6 of clean water and sanitation for all as he addressed the UN Water Conference 2023 on Thursday.

Sustainable Development Goal 6 is about 'clean water and sanitation for all'. It is one of 17 Sustainable Development Goals established by the United Nations General Assembly in 2015.

"We have committed investments of more than 240 billion dollars in the water sector through government resources, in partnership with private innovators, start-ups, and water-user associations. India is implementing two flagship missions to ensure universal access to sanitation and drinking water," Shekhawat said, delivering the national statement in the UN General Assembly.