India To Get Normal Monsoon Rains In July, Reviving Crop Outlook
(Bloomberg) -- India is likely to see normal rainfall in July, the wettest month of the rainy season, helping to ease a dry spell that’s delayed crop planting in many areas.
The forecast from India’s Meteorological Department will come as a relief to farmers after temperatures in June soared to a sweltering 46C (115F). Rains may encourage sowing across the country, which is a major producer of rice, sugar and cotton.
July showers, accounting for almost a third of the rain over the four-month season, are seen at 94% to 106% of the long-term average, Meteorological Department Director-General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said at a briefing Friday. Rains were 10% below normal in June, he said.
Although the monsoon arrived late this year, it’s set to cover almost the entire country about a week earlier than usual, according to the weather bureau. The government has predicted a normal season as a whole, with rainfall likely to be 96% of the long-term average.
That’s helped ease concerns about food inflation, although analysts are closely monitoring weather risks as the El Niño phenomenon and a positive Indian Ocean Dipole could affect rainfall.
