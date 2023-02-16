India To Fly In 12 Cheetahs From South Africa On Feb. 18: Environment Minister

Presently, the eight cheetahs at Kuno are killing a prey every three-four days and are in good health, officials said.

One of the cheetahs was unwell as her creatinine levels had shot up. She has recovered after treatment, they said.

"A C-17 aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) left the country Thursday morning to bring 12 cheetahs from South Africa. Ten quarantine enclosures have been created at the Kuno National Park for these felines," the minister said at a press conference in New Delhi.