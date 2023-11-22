India Takes U.S. Inputs Seriously: MEA On Report Of Foiled Plot To Kill Sikh Separatist

The United States has shared some inputs pertaining to the nexus between organised criminals, gun runners, terrorists and others which India takes seriously and are already being examined, the government said.

"The inputs are a cause of concern for both countries and they decided to take necessary follow up action," the Ministry of External Affairs said on Wednesday.

The response came hours after the Financial Times reported that the U.S. thwarted a plot to assassinate a Sikh separatist living in America.