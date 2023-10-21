India Successfully Completes Key Test In Gaganyaan Mission

Smiles returned to the faces of ISRO scientists a couple of hours after the planned launch time as weather-related issues first forced a rescheduling of the lift-off, from the original 8 am to 8.30 am and again 15 minutes later. Again, just 4 seconds before the single-stage liquid propulsion rocket was set to soar into the skies at 8.45 am, a 'hold' sign flashed on the screens.

"...after going through the nominal liftoff process, there was a hold issued by the ground computer which is called the automatic launch sequence computer. It detected sort of a non-conformance following the engine to continue the thrusting to further go," Somanath explained.