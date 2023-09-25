India Smart Cities Conclave 2023 In Indore On September 26-27; All You Need To Know

India Smart Cities Conclave, organised by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs will take place at the Brilliant Convention Centre, Indore, Madhya Pradesh on September 26 and 27.

According to an official statement, the Conclave will witness participation of all 100 smart cities who are leading a paradigm shift in the practice of city development by being at the forefront of urban innovation.

The event will provide a platform for the cities to showcase their exemplary work done under the Mission to help crystallize a roadmap for future of urban transformation in the country.

President Droupadi Murmu will be felicitating the winners of the fourth edition of the India Smart Cities Award Contest (ISAC) 2022 on Wednesday.

The ISAC is being organized under the Smart Cities Mission, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India since 2018.

The statement said that this is one of the important activities initiated under the Mission, where pioneering city strategies, projects and ideas are recognized to award exemplary performance, enable peer-peer learning and disseminate best practices.

The Conclave will be attended by various dignitaries, including Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai C. Patel, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw among others.

Day 1 of the conclave will feature the inauguration of an Exhibition demonstrating the award-winning projects under the ISAC 2022 and cities.

The dialogues with the chief executive officers (CEOs) of the smart cities and site visits to iconic projects implemented under the Smart Cities Mission in Indore and Ujjain.

Day 2 will focus on the distribution of the ISAC 2022 awards by the Chief Guest, where 5 States/UT and 31 unique cities and 7 partner organisations will be honoured with prizes.

There are a total 66 winners of the ISAC awards.

In addition, Smart Cities Mission will release four reports, viz., ISAC 2022 award compendium, Report by UN-Habitat: Smart Cities Mission – Localizing Sustainable Development Goals, Compendium of Newsletters of SCM and ISAC 2023 award pamphlet will also be launched during the conclave.

The day will end with a cultural programme.

Smart Cities Mission was launched on 25 June 2015 and is aimed at providing core infrastructure, clean and sustainable environment and a decent quality of life to their citizens through the application of ‘smart solutions’.

"It is a transformational mission aimed to bring about a paradigm shift in the practice of urban development in the country. As of date, 6,000+ projects worth more than Rs 1.1 lakh crore have been completed and the remaining projects will be completed by 30 June 2024," the statement said.