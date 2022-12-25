India Sees Active Covid-19 Cases Rise To 3,424
India recorded 227 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, while the active cases increased to 3,424, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.
The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,77,106) .
The death toll stands at 5,30,693 with two fatalities, with one reconciled by Kerala and one death reported in Maharashtra in the last 24 hours, the data as of 8:00 a.m. stated.
Active cases comprise 0.01% of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate increased to 98.80%, according to the ministry.
An increase of 27 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,42,989, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19%.
According to the ministry's website, 220.05 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on Aug. 7, 2020, 30 lakh on Aug. 23, while it crossed 40 lakh on Sept. 5 and 50 lakh on Sept. 16. The nation's coronavirus caseload tally crossed 60 lakh on Sept. 28, 70 lakh on Oct. 11, and went past 80 lakh on Oct. 29, 2020.
Meanwhile, it had surpassed 90 lakh on Nov. 20 and crossed the one-crore mark on Dec. 19.
The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year. It had crossed the four-crore mark on Jan. 25 this year.