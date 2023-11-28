India To Add $5 Billion Aircraft Carrier To Fleet To Counter China

The Indian Ocean is already heavily militarized with as many as 125 naval vessels, including those from the US, France and Japan, roaming its waters any given time, roughly three times the number of vessels deployed in the wake of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks when Washington invaded Kabul. The waters off India haven’t seen such intense competition since World War II as both China and the US and its allies deploy more warships in the area. That’s forcing the South Asian nation to also raise its game.