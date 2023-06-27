India’s June Heat Wave Deaths Are A Harbinger Of Worse To Come

Sree Ram, 55, a mason in Bharauli village about 35 kilometers (22 miles) from Ballia city fell sick in early June after working in the heat. He makes 500 rupees ($6) daily. When the heat became unbearable, he decided to take a few days off — a heavy financial burden for his family. Many others decided they couldn’t, and were the most common victims of the sweltering summer, according to doctors and health officials who asked not to be named as they were not authorized to talk to the media.