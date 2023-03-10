India Reports First H3N2 Deaths, One Each From Karnataka, Haryana

India has recorded its first two deaths due to the Influenza A subtype H3N2, one each from Karnataka and Haryana, official sources said on Friday.

Ninety cases of H3N2 have been reported over the last three months, they said.

In Karnataka, 82-year-old Hire Gowda died due to the H3N2 virus on Mar. 1, a state health department official said.

"It is confirmed that Hire Gowda, son of Halage Gowda, 82 years, died of H3N2 virus on Mar 1," the Hassan Disrict Health Officer told PTI.

The official said Gowda was a diabetic and suffered from hypertension as well. The patient was admitted to a hospital on Feb 24 and he died on Mar 1, and a sample, sent for test, confirmed on Mar 6 he was infected by the virus, the DHO said.

The sources said another death has been reported from Haryana.