India Reports 402 New Covid-19 Cases: Health Ministry

India reported a single-day rise of 402 coronavirus cases while the active cases have increased to 3,903 in the country, according to the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday..Two fresh deaths- one each in Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh due to the virus have been reported, taking the overall death toll to 5,30,784, the ministry data updated at 8 am showed..The total number of Covid cases in the country stood at 4.46 crore (4,46,91,338)..The active cases comprise 0.01% of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate is 98.80%, according to the health ministry..The number of people who have recovered from the disease was 4,41,56,651 and the case fatality rate was 1.19%..According to the ministry's website, 220.64 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive.