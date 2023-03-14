BQPrimeNationIndia Reports 402 New Covid-19 Cases: Health Ministry
India Reports 402 New Covid-19 Cases: Health Ministry

India reported a single-day rise of 402 coronavirus cases while the active cases have increased to 3,903 in the country, according to the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday.
14 Mar 2023, 2:08 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Doctor preparing vaccine while wearing protective equipment. (Source: freepik)</p></div>
Doctor preparing vaccine while wearing protective equipment. (Source: freepik)
Two fresh deaths- one each in Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh due to the virus have been reported, taking the overall death toll to 5,30,784, the ministry data updated at 8 am showed.

The total number of Covid cases in the country stood at 4.46 crore (4,46,91,338).

The active cases comprise 0.01% of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate is 98.80%, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recovered from the disease was 4,41,56,651 and the case fatality rate was 1.19%.

According to the ministry's website, 220.64 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive.

